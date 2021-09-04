US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap journalist; Antony Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany

  • Four Iranian intelligence operatives behind failed plot sanctioned, and Secretary of State says US ‘remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest’ in others
  • Antony Blinken also announces he will visit Qatar to thank officials for their role in Afghanistan evacuation and head to Germany for ministerial meeting

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters  and Bloomberg

Updated: 5:50am, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a media briefing on Friday that America “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE