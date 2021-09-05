Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near a closed market in Srinagar, as restrictions were eased in some parts of Kashmir following the death senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani. Photo: EPA-EFE
India charges family members of Kashmir resistance icon Syed Ali Geelani under anti-terror law
- Family members and others were charged over anti-India slogans and wrapping Geelani’s body in the flag of Pakistan after he died under house arrest
- Authorities have eased some restrictions imposed after his death, allowing private cars on roads and restoring mobile phone services
Topic | India
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near a closed market in Srinagar, as restrictions were eased in some parts of Kashmir following the death senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani. Photo: EPA-EFE