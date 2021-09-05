Security officials examine the site of suicide bombing in a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Pakistani Taliban TTP claims suicide attack on soldiers near Afghan border
- The militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, has recently stepped up its campaign against the army
- Separatists have fought a low-level insurgency for decades in Balochistan, where China has invested in energy and infrastructure projects
