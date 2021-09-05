Indian farmers and their supporters belonging to various farmer unions attend a rally in Uttar Pradesh against new agricultural laws introduced by the government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian farmers rally, vow to defy Narendra Modi government on reforms
- An estimated 50,000 farmers gathered near Delhi, vowing to continue defying controversial agriculture laws they saw will destroy their livelihoods
- Farmers have been protesting since last November in one of the biggest challenges to the prime minister’s BJP government
Topic | India
