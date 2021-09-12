Pupils apply hand sanitiser while attending a class in Dhaka on Sunday as schools in Bangladesh reopened after nearly one and a half years of closure. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reopens schools; Japan passes 50 per cent vaccination rate
- All educational institutes in Bangladesh had been closed since March 2020, two weeks after the first Covid-19 cases emerged in the South Asian country
- Elsewhere, Australia has bought an additional 1 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine from the European Union, and Tokyo mulls easing limits
