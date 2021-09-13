Indian tycoon Anil Ambani, pictured here with his wife Tina. His Reliance Entertainment has already delayed the release of a number of blockbusters because of the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter Indian tycoon Anil Ambani, pictured here with his wife Tina. His Reliance Entertainment has already delayed the release of a number of blockbusters because of the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter
Bollywood studios T-Series and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment sign deal, eyeing post-Covid recovery

  • The two studios signed a US$135 million deal to jointly develop over 10 films in the next 36 months, betting on a box office recovery as India reopens
  • While many producers turn to Amazon and Netflix for premieres, they are hoping that cinemas will reopen, despite fears of a Covid-19 third wave

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:11pm, 13 Sep, 2021

