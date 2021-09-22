Intrusions into Indian networks have escalated in the past year, Recorded Future said. The alleged Chinese hacks follow a rapid deterioration in relations between the two countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian government, media giant targeted by Chinese hackers, research firm says
- Data may have been stolen from a government agency that handles the private biometric information of more than 1 billion Indian citizens
- The media group that publishes The Times of India also appeared to have been targeted, said the new report by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc
India
