Intrusions into Indian networks have escalated in the past year, Recorded Future said. The alleged Chinese hacks follow a rapid deterioration in relations between the two countries. Photo: Shutterstock Intrusions into Indian networks have escalated in the past year, Recorded Future said. The alleged Chinese hacks follow a rapid deterioration in relations between the two countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian government, media giant targeted by Chinese hackers, research firm says

  • Data may have been stolen from a government agency that handles the private biometric information of more than 1 billion Indian citizens
  • The media group that publishes The Times of India also appeared to have been targeted, said the new report by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:19am, 22 Sep, 2021

