The fossilised handprints were preserved in limestone on the Tibetan Plateau. Photo: Facebook
Ice-age children’s handprints found in India could be some of world’s oldest art
- The impressions, likely of squished hands and sticky mud from children aged between 7 and 12, were preserved in limestone on the Tibetan Plateau
- David Zhang, a professor of geography at Guangzhou University in China, first discovered the prints while out on an expedition
Topic | India
