US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
Asia /  South Asia

Kamala Harris to meet Narendra Modi in ‘coming of age’ moment for Indian diaspora

  • They will discuss regional issues, including democracy, human rights, climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and security
  • Modi may also bring up immigration and other issues important to Indians who have moved abroad

Topic |   US-India relations
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:51am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE