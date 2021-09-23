US Vice-President Kamala Harris takes part in a virtual Covid-19 summit from the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
Kamala Harris to meet Narendra Modi in ‘coming of age’ moment for Indian diaspora
- They will discuss regional issues, including democracy, human rights, climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and security
- Modi may also bring up immigration and other issues important to Indians who have moved abroad
Topic | US-India relations
