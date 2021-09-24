Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris speak to members of the media before their meeting in Washington on September 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kamala Harris gently presses Indian PM Narendra Modi on human rights during US meeting
- The US vice-president cited her Indian heritage as she said it was imperative to defend democratic principles and institutions
- Harris also stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Modi will later meet President Joe Biden and also take part in a Quad meeting
