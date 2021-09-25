Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
India lashes out as Pakistan urges world to work with Afghanistan’s Taliban
- PM Narendra Modi raised concerns about Pakistan during talks with US President Joe Biden as well as a broader four-way summit with Quad leaders
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan, addressing the UN General Assembly, said the Taliban had vowed to respect human rights and build an inclusive government
Topic | Pakistan
