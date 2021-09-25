Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

India lashes out as Pakistan urges world to work with Afghanistan’s Taliban

  • PM Narendra Modi raised concerns about Pakistan during talks with US President Joe Biden as well as a broader four-way summit with Quad leaders
  • Pakistan PM Imran Khan, addressing the UN General Assembly, said the Taliban had vowed to respect human rights and build an inclusive government

Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:22pm, 25 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE