India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staff ask villagers to take precautions against Cyclone Gulab in Ganjam, eastern Orissa state, India on Sunday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
Two reported dead as Cyclone Gulab slams into eastern India
- More than 200,000 people in three states were forced to evacuate to shelters
- A fishing boat travelling from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh capsized, three fishermen swam to shore, two died and a sixth person was missing
