Farmers shout slogans from their tractors during a nationwide strike against the central government's agricultural reforms on the outskirts of Amritsar on September 27. Photo: AFP
India’s farmers block roads, railways as they resume protest over agriculture laws
- Tens of thousands of farmers took part in the 10-hour all-India shutdown, which was supported by the country’s major opposition parties
- Farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of the agricultural laws, which the government says will modernise and energise the farming sector
Topic | India
