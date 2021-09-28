The Karakorum Highway in Pakistan is a CPEC project. Photo: Xinhua
Islamabad in talks with Taliban to expand China-Pakistan infrastructure scheme
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project provides an avenue for energy connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan, an envoy said
- The CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged more than US$60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan
