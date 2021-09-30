Mohib Ullah, a leader of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, talks on the phone in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in April. Photo: Reuters
Top Rohingya leader in Bangladesh shot dead
- Mohib Ullah was talking with other refugee leaders in Cox’s Bazar when he was attacked at close range by at least four assailants
- Many Rohingya leaders have since gone into hiding, while police step up security with hundreds of armed officers
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Mohib Ullah, a leader of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, talks on the phone in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in April. Photo: Reuters