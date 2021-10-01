India and the US are concerned that a Chinese foothold at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port could give Beijing a military advantage in the Indian Ocean. Photo: AFP
India counters China in Sri Lanka with US$700 million port deal
- A new terminal will be built next to a US$500-million Chinese-run jetty, in what local authorities call the largest investment ever in the country’s port sector
- India’s Adani Group will hold a 51 per cent controlling stake in the joint venture known as the Colombo West International Terminal
Topic | China-India relations
