Meenakshi Amma practises kalari with her son Sanjeev Kumar at the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school in Kerala, India. Photo: AFP
Meet the great-grandmother reviving India’s oldest martial art and inspiring girls to take it up

  • Meenakshi Amma, 78, who started kalaripayattu when she was seven years old, still practises and teaches the self-defence art at her school in Kerala
  • ‘When women learn this martial art, they feel physically and mentally strong,’ she says

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:12am, 2 Oct, 2021

