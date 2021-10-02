Meenakshi Amma practises kalari with her son Sanjeev Kumar at the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school in Kerala, India. Photo: AFP
Meet the great-grandmother reviving India’s oldest martial art and inspiring girls to take it up
- Meenakshi Amma, 78, who started kalaripayattu when she was seven years old, still practises and teaches the self-defence art at her school in Kerala
- ‘When women learn this martial art, they feel physically and mentally strong,’ she says
Topic | India
Meenakshi Amma practises kalari with her son Sanjeev Kumar at the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school in Kerala, India. Photo: AFP