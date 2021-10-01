Taliban soldiers patrol the streets of Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan wants EU to ease scrutiny on human rights in Afghanistan under Taliban
- The EU is leading an effort to pass a resolution that would name a special rapporteur to help Afghanistan uphold its international commitments on human rights
- Pakistan says concrete pledges of assistance for the war-wracked country are needed without using human rights as the sole criteria
Topic | Pakistan
Taliban soldiers patrol the streets of Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE