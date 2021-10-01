Arriving passengers queue at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Reuters Arriving passengers queue at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Reuters
Arriving passengers queue at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Reuters
India to slap travel curbs on vaccinated UK travellers in tit-for-tat move

  • British arrivals will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at their destination address for 10 days even if they are fully vaccinated
  • It follows Britain’s move not to recognise Indian-made AstraZeneca shots, despite the doses being identical to those given to millions of Britons

Updated: 10:39pm, 1 Oct, 2021

