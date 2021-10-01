Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters
India buys up cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports as stockpiles plunge
- China is battling a crippling energy crunch that’s set to get worse as winter sets in, yet it will not touch coal from Australia due to a diplomatic tensions
- Indian firms have bought nearly 2 million tons of Australian thermal coal, sources said, as stockpiles at power plants near their lowest in four years
Topic | India
Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters