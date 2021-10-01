Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters
Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India buys up cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports as stockpiles plunge

  • China is battling a crippling energy crunch that’s set to get worse as winter sets in, yet it will not touch coal from Australia due to a diplomatic tensions
  • Indian firms have bought nearly 2 million tons of Australian thermal coal, sources said, as stockpiles at power plants near their lowest in four years

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:37pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters
Workers unload imported coal at a port in Jiangsu province, China. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE