Bangladesh police officials stand guard near the crime scene after the Mohib Ullah a top Rohingya community leader, was shot dead in Cox’s Bazaar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh arrests members of Rohingya insurgent group after refugee leader’s murder
- Mohib Ullah, who was killed on Wednesday, had met former US president Donald Trump and joined a UN Human Rights Council session in 2019
- Three suspects with links to an armed insurgent group were detained and are being interrogated, officials said
