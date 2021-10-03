An Indian army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels through a high mountain pass in Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
India matching China’s troop build-up at disputed border, army chief says
- General Manoj Mukund Naravane said China is sending troops to the 3,500km border in ‘considerable numbers’ and it was a ‘matter of concern’
- His comments came days after China’s foreign ministry accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the border into Chinese territory
Topic | China-India border dispute
An Indian army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies travels through a high mountain pass in Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: Getty Images/TNS