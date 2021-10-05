Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is escorted by officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office after he was arrested along with others following a raid on a party on a cruise ship. Photo: AFP
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs investigation
- Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested over the weekend after police raided a ship off Mumbai and found narcotics, in a case that has captivated India’s media
- A court sent him and two others to three days’ custody, with a lawyer saying they have been accused of consumption
Topic | India
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is escorted by officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office after he was arrested along with others following a raid on a party on a cruise ship. Photo: AFP