Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs investigation

  • Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested over the weekend after police raided a ship off Mumbai and found narcotics, in a case that has captivated India’s media
  • A court sent him and two others to three days’ custody, with a lawyer saying they have been accused of consumption

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:17pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is escorted by officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office after he was arrested along with others following a raid on a party on a cruise ship. Photo: AFP
