At least 8 people killed after car linked to official struck protesting farmers in India
Indian minister’s son accused of killing protesting farmers with car arrested
- Four farmers died last Sunday when a car owned by Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri
- Farm leaders alleged that Mishra’s son Ashish was in the car when it ran over the protesters, but Mishra denied it. Ashish has now been arrested
