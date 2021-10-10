02:07

At least 8 people killed after car linked to official struck protesting farmers in India

Indian minister’s son accused of killing protesting farmers with car arrested

  • Four farmers died last Sunday when a car owned by Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri
  • Farm leaders alleged that Mishra’s son Ashish was in the car when it ran over the protesters, but Mishra denied it. Ashish has now been arrested

Associated Press
Associated Press in Lucknow, India

Updated: 10:50am, 10 Oct, 2021

