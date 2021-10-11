An Indian paramilitary soldier and policemen stand guard at a market in Srinagar. Photo: AP An Indian paramilitary soldier and policemen stand guard at a market in Srinagar. Photo: AP
Kashmir
Asia /  South Asia

Indian soldiers in Kashmir killed in ambush near border

  • The soldiers were part of foot patrol groups deployed in the ridge lines of the Pir Panjal Range, which criss-crosses the disputed India-Pakistan border
  • News of the ambush comes as India shifted some of its focus and military resources from the border with Pakistan to holding its positions with China in the northern region of Ladakh

Topic |   Kashmir
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Oct, 2021

