A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP
A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP
Nepal
Asia /  South Asia

Nepal activists push to legalise marijuana in the former hippie haven

  • In the 1960s and 70s, Nepal drew thousands of hippies and cannabis use was widely accepted until being criminalised
  • Supporters, including the health minister, have introduced a bill to legalise its farming, use and export, but debate has been delayed by political squabbling

Topic |   Nepal
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:05pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP
A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE