A visitor smokes marijuana at a retreat in the mountains surrounding Kathmandu. Campaigners are seeking to legalise cannabis in Nepal. Photo: AP
Nepal activists push to legalise marijuana in the former hippie haven
- In the 1960s and 70s, Nepal drew thousands of hippies and cannabis use was widely accepted until being criminalised
- Supporters, including the health minister, have introduced a bill to legalise its farming, use and export, but debate has been delayed by political squabbling
