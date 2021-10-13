Naval vessels take part in the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in which India, Australia, Japan and the US are taking part in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean. Photo: AFP
US, Japan, Australia, India holding Malabar joint naval exercise in Bay of Bengal
- The drill involves two Japanese escort vessels, the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, an Australian frigate and an Indian destroyer
- The ‘Quad’ nations say they are working together to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region and counter China’s growing economic and military clout
Topic | India
Naval vessels take part in the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in which India, Australia, Japan and the US are taking part in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean. Photo: AFP