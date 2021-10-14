Indian exchanges have attempted to demystify cryptocurrency for first-time investors, making it possible to buy or sell with two or three clicks. Photo: AFP
Indian cryptocurrency firms tap Bollywood stars to woo Diwali gold buyers towards bitcoin
- Exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX have roped in Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh to promote cryptocurrencies as an easy investment
- Indians, who traditionally splurge on gold during Dhanteras, have expanded their Diwali investments to include stocks and real estate
Topic | India
Indian exchanges have attempted to demystify cryptocurrency for first-time investors, making it possible to buy or sell with two or three clicks. Photo: AFP