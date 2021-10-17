Muslims participate in a protest over an alleged insult to Islam outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. Photo: AP Muslims participate in a protest over an alleged insult to Islam outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. Photo: AP
Muslims participate in a protest over an alleged insult to Islam outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. Photo: AP
Muslims and Hindus protest in Bangladesh amid violence over perceived insult to Islam

  • The wave of violence against local Hindus follows a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority
  • Thousands of protesters took to the streets outside the main mosque in Dhaka, chanting ‘Down with the enemies of the Islam’ and ‘Hang the culprits’

Associated Press
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Oct, 2021

