Muslims participate in a protest over an alleged insult to Islam outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. Photo: AP
Muslims and Hindus protest in Bangladesh amid violence over perceived insult to Islam
- The wave of violence against local Hindus follows a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority
- Thousands of protesters took to the streets outside the main mosque in Dhaka, chanting ‘Down with the enemies of the Islam’ and ‘Hang the culprits’
Topic | Bangladesh
