A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows in Kochi, Kerala, India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Landslides and floods kill at least 25 in southwest India as rescuers search for survivors
- Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads
- Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday
Topic | India
