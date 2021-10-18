A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows in Kochi, Kerala, India on Saturday. Photo: AP A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows in Kochi, Kerala, India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Landslides and floods kill at least 25 in southwest India as rescuers search for survivors

  • Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads
  • Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:05am, 18 Oct, 2021

