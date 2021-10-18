Emergency services personnel gather near the bodies of victims who police say were burned alive in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Handout via Reuters Emergency services personnel gather near the bodies of victims who police say were burned alive in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Handout via Reuters
Pakistan man killed daughters, grandchildren by setting house on fire over marriage feud, police say

  • Manzoor Hussain is being hunted by police after allegedly setting fire to his daughters’ home in a village in the Muzaffargargh district of central Pakistan
  • Both women and all four of their children died in the blaze. A police official said family rivalry over one of the daughter’s ‘love marriage’ was the cause

Reuters
Reuters in Lahore, Pakistan

Updated: 12:49pm, 18 Oct, 2021

