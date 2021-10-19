Activists, students and Hindu organisations block a road in Dhaka to protest against recent communal attacks. Photo: EPA-EFE Activists, students and Hindu organisations block a road in Dhaka to protest against recent communal attacks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Activists, students and Hindu organisations block a road in Dhaka to protest against recent communal attacks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Bangladesh holds ‘peace rally’ to denounce violence against minority Hindus

  • The violence was caused by rumours of a blasphemous image and remarks about Islam in a Facebook post allegedly by a local Hindu man
  • It comes amid communal tension in the country over the alleged desecration of a Koran at a Hindu festival last week

Topic |   Bangladesh
dpa
dpa

Updated: 8:48pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists, students and Hindu organisations block a road in Dhaka to protest against recent communal attacks. Photo: EPA-EFE
