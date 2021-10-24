Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP
Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, other stars eye NFTs amid global craze

  • NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles
  • Khan and Bachchan are due to launch NFTs, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently sold NFTs of digital sketches for US$4,000 a piece

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:30pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP
Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE