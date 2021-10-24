Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP
India’s Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, other stars eye NFTs amid global craze
- NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles
- Khan and Bachchan are due to launch NFTs, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently sold NFTs of digital sketches for US$4,000 a piece
Topic | India
Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars getting on the NFT bandwagon. Photo: AFP