A person in Chennai, India, looks at a smartphone with the apps for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social networks. Photo: AFP
Bombs, beheadings and masses of fake news: 21 days on Facebook in India

  • A test account set up in 2019 to check what new Facebook users in India were exposed to found a maelstrom of misinformation and incendiary images
  • The results, revealed in leaked documents, expose the difficulties of moderating online content in a country of 1.3 billion with 22 official languages

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:15pm, 24 Oct, 2021

A person in Chennai, India, looks at a smartphone with the apps for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social networks. Photo: AFP
