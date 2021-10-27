Supporters of Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan try to escape as tear gas is thrown during a protest in Lahore. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan vows crackdown on TLP group as it calls for French envoy’s expulsion over Prophet Mohammad cartoons
- Thousands of activists from the banned group have blocked a busy highway in a third mass protest against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s 2006 publication of the cartoons
- Police said the TLP activists were armed with weapons such as AK-47 rifles and opened fire on security forces controlling the demonstrators
Topic | Pakistan
Supporters of Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan try to escape as tear gas is thrown during a protest in Lahore. Photo: Reuters