Indian Army soldiers are pictured on a Bofors gun positioned near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state on October 20. Photo: AFP
India slams China’s new boundary law amid border tensions
- India expects that China will avoid actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in border areas, an official says
- Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian Army soldiers are pictured on a Bofors gun positioned near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state on October 20. Photo: AFP