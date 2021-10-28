India’s long-range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi in 2013. Photo: AP
India tests nuclear-capable missile Agni-5 with range to strike ‘nearly all’ of China
- The Agni-5 ICBM, range 5,000km, splashed down in the Bay of Bengal ‘with a very high degree of accuracy’, New Delhi said on Wednesday night
- China’s arsenal has driven India to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike most of China
Topic | India
India’s long-range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi in 2013. Photo: AP