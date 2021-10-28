Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP
Son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan granted bail, as supporters allege religious persecution
- Aryan Khan, 23, was detained in early October alongside 19 others after officials raided a cruise ship in Mumbai
- The case has gripped India, with some claiming that Khan, a Muslim, is a victim of religious persecution in a country governed by a Hindu-nationalist party
Topic | India
