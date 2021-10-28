Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP
Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan granted bail, as supporters allege religious persecution

  • Aryan Khan, 23, was detained in early October alongside 19 others after officials raided a cruise ship in Mumbai
  • The case has gripped India, with some claiming that Khan, a Muslim, is a victim of religious persecution in a country governed by a Hindu-nationalist party

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:30pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP
Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug case. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE