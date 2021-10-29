Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: India deploys US-made weaponry including Chinook helicopters
- India recently showed off its new offensive capabilities such as howitzers and locally-made supersonic cruise missiles, on the Tawang Plateau
- An analyst said the deployments show a frustration with the lack of progress in talks with China over disputed territory in the Himalayas
