Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP
Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

China-India border dispute: India deploys US-made weaponry including Chinook helicopters

  • India recently showed off its new offensive capabilities such as howitzers and locally-made supersonic cruise missiles, on the Tawang Plateau
  • An analyst said the deployments show a frustration with the lack of progress in talks with China over disputed territory in the Himalayas

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:41am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP
Indian Army soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun at Penga Teng Tso on the Tawang Plateau, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE