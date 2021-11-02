India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP
COP26: India’s Narendra Modi surprises climate summit with 2070 net-zero vow
- The world’s third-biggest emitter will increase its non-fossil fuel power capacity goal and half of India’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030
- Modi wants rich nations to make US$1 trillion available as soon as possible to help less developed countries decarbonise
