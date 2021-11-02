India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP
COP26
Asia /  South Asia

COP26: India’s Narendra Modi surprises climate summit with 2070 net-zero vow

  • The world’s third-biggest emitter will increase its non-fossil fuel power capacity goal and half of India’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030
  • Modi wants rich nations to make US$1 trillion available as soon as possible to help less developed countries decarbonise

Topic |   COP26
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:44am, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE