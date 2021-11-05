A couple poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot near India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, which is shrouded in smog after Diwali. Photo: Reuters A couple poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot near India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, which is shrouded in smog after Diwali. Photo: Reuters
India’s capital New Delhi wakes to toxic smog after Diwali fireworks

  • The Air Quality Index surged to its maximum reading this year after revellers defied a firecracker ban during celebrations for the Hindu festival of lights
  • Stubble fires set by farmers in neighbouring states made matters worse, accounting for 35 per cent of the air pollution

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30pm, 5 Nov, 2021

