Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai gets married in Britain
- She announced on social media that she and her new husband, Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families
- The campaigner for girls’ education had survived being shot at age 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012
Topic | Malala Yousafzai
