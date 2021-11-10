Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in July 2018. Photo: AFP Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai gets married in Britain

  • She announced on social media that she and her new husband, Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families
  • The campaigner for girls’ education had survived being shot at age 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012

Reuters
Updated: 6:52am, 10 Nov, 2021

