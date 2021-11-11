Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa. Photo: AFP
India’s newest self-made billionaire Falguni Nayar urges women to dream big, as beauty empire goes public
- Nayar runs FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which recently raised US$720 million (53.5 billion rupees) in its IPO, making her India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire
- ‘Women need to allow the spotlight of their lives to be on themselves,’ Nayar said in an interview after the trading debut
