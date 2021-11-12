India has deployed thousands of troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China. Photo: AFP India has deployed thousands of troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: defence chief says Beijing is New Delhi’s ‘biggest security threat’

  • General Bipin Rawat said growing ‘suspicion’ is coming in the way of resolving the border row between the nuclear-armed neighbours
  • He added India is ‘prepared for any misadventure along the Himalayan frontier and in the sea’

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:53pm, 12 Nov, 2021

India has deployed thousands of troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China. Photo: AFP
