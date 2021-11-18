An armed policeman (L) stands guard in front of the residence of Indian actor Suriya Sivakumar following threats over his movie “Jai Bhim”. Photo: AFP
India police guard actor Suriya after hit film Jai Bhim sparks caste furore and threat of violence
- Tamil-language legal drama is about activist lawyer fighting for a tribal woman whose husband was wrongly arrested and killed in police custody
- It has angered many, including Vanniyar caste community, who say they are portrayed in a bad light; they want scenes cut and damages
