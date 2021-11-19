Mourners prepare a grave for one of the two civilians killed in crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
Kashmir civilians’ bodies exhumed amid claims they were used as human shields

  • The bodies of trader Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Ahmed, a dental surgeon and real estate dealer, were exhumed late on Thursday
  • Their families claim Indian troops used their relatives as a human shield and executed them in cold blood. The bodies were initially buried in secret

Associated Press
Associated Press in Srinagar

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Nov, 2021

