Czech model Tereza Hluskova after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan in March 2019. Photo: AP
Czech model acquitted in drug trafficking case leaves Pakistan prison
- Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the airport in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore for trafficking 9kg of heroin in January 2018
- Hluskova, who insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase, was sentenced in March 2019 to eight years and eight months in prison
Topic | Pakistan
Czech model Tereza Hluskova after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan in March 2019. Photo: AP