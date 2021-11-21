The Amazon logo inside the company’s office in Bangalore, India. Photo: Reuters
India police charge Amazon executives in alleged marijuana smuggling case
- Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20kg of marijuana on November 14
- Police found the men were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves to other Indian states
