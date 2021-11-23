Commuters drive past a poster of late Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar Bangalore. Photo: AFP
Fans of late Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar set sights on postmortem eye donations
- The ‘Powerstar’, so named for his boisterous action roles, died of a heart attack in Bangalore last month at 46
- News reports in the days after revealed that Rajkumar had willed the donation of his eyes, with enough ocular tissue salvaged to restore sight for four people
