Sri Lankan police and navy personnel at work following a fatal ferry capsize in Kinniya, about 260 kilometres from Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka ferry carrying children, teachers capsizes killing at least 6; more missing
- Children among the dead; it is not yet clear what went wrong
- Angry residents burn tyres, blame officials for accident
Topic | Sri Lanka
