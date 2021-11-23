Sri Lankan police and navy personnel at work following a fatal ferry capsize in Kinniya, about 260 kilometres from Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka ferry carrying children, teachers capsizes killing at least 6; more missing

  • Children among the dead; it is not yet clear what went wrong
  • Angry residents burn tyres, blame officials for accident

Associated PressReuters
Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 7:01pm, 23 Nov, 2021

